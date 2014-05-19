Margie Mae's Holiday Decor Announces New Commercial Decorator Consultant

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2014 --Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor is proud to announce Gabrielle Wunder as its new Commercial Decorator Consultant.



Ms. Wunder, who has been with Margie Mae’s Holiday Décor for only a year, will be in charge of managing and increasing the sales network as well as handling the consulting aspect of the business.



Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor is focused not only on residential buildings, but commercial buildings in both the Phoenix and Tucson area. It will soon be expanding its services all over the cities of Arizona, and Ms. Wunder will lead this forefront.



Ms. Wunder has worked closely with the owner of the company and has attained a comprehensive understanding of holiday lighting and marketing. With her knowledge and expertise, Ms. Wunder will no doubt help Margie Mae’s excel even more so than it already has.



Prior to the promotion, Ms. Wunder oversaw the scheduling and billing for the company. Before joining Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor, she worked for a safety company where she helped create safety programs that were OSHA certified in order to prevent thousands of small businesses from acquiring fines.



About Margie Mae’s Holiday Décor

Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor is Phoenix’s premier holiday lighting installer for events, weddings, and Christmas.



Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor

942 N Delmar

Mesa, AZ 85203

(480) 699-3965

mmholidaydecor.com