Margo's Magnificent Choice Awarded 2014 Silver Nautilus Award

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2014 --Today it was announced that http://www.tackybox.com/ Margo’s Magnificent Choice has been awarded the 2014 Silver Nautilus Award for Children’s Illustrated Book, Ages 6-9.



Margo’s Magnificent Choice is co-written by mother and daughter team Chris Phelps and Cindy Kent, who teamed up to create a pair of gender-specific books and the accompanying Tacky Box to help curb bad words and behavior in children.



Children’s Book Review calls Margo's Magnificent Choice “a well-written story that teaches kids about the power of words and the impact of making good choices…the story makes a very effective and hands-on parenting tool and proves that learning about kindness can be very fun.”



The Nautilus Awards represents "Better Books for a Better World." Now in its 15th year, the unique book award program continues to gain prestige with authors and publishers around the world as it seeks, honors, awards and promotes print books that inspire and connect our lives as individuals, communities and global citizens.



Gold and Silver awards are given to print books of exceptional merit that make a literary and heartfelt contribution to spiritual growth, conscious living, high-level wellness, green values, responsible leadership and positive social change, as well as to the worlds of art, creativity and inspiration.



“We are thrilled to be honored with the 2014 Nautilus Award for Children’s Illustrated Book. The Nautilus Awards promote a more peaceful,more caring world, which is at the heart of our inspiration and message of kindness,” says Chris Phelps.



About Margo’s Magnificent Choice

The 32-page Margo’s (or Max’s) Magnificent Choice is included in the Tacky Box Set, along with an authentic Tacky Box and a notepad illustrated with monkeys to use for writing down tacky words and actions. The Tacky Box Set is available for purchase at http://www.TackyBox.com. Each set costs $29.95 plus shipping.



