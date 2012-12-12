Mariano's Fresh Market Adds Nutritious GoPicnic Meals to Its Gluten-Free Department

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2012 --GoPicnic Brands Inc., which creates prepackaged, nutritious and flavorful ready-to-eat meals, has announced that its GoPicnic meals will now be available in Chicago-area Mariano's Fresh Market. The four gluten-free meals, which fit easily in a purse, briefcase, or lunchbox, do not require any preparation or refrigeration and are more convenient than ever.



Each GoPicnic meal is created with the consumer’s health—and diet—in mind. The meals include healthy components including partner brands Enjoy Life, Crunchmaster, Old Wisconsin and PopChips. With fewer than 500 calories each, GoPicnic meals contain no artificial flavors or colors, no trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, added MSG, or artificial preservatives.



Eight Chicagoland locations of Mariano’s, which is owned by Roundy's Supermarkets Inc., will carry the following four GoPicnic Meals:



Turkey Stick + Crunch (Gluten-Free): A balanced meal featuring an Old Wisconsin Turkey Snack Stick, popchips Barbecue Potato Chips, Enjoy Life® Mountain Mambo® Seed & Fruit Mix, Sweet Perry Orchards™ 100% Fruit Peel-A-Part and Professor Zim Zam’s Extraordinary Sweets™ Dark Chocolate with Rice Crisps. The classic deli meal contains 8g protein and 300 calories.



SunButter + Crackers (Gluten-Free and Vegan): A balanced meal featuring Sunbutter Creamy Sunflowerseed Spread, Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Sea Salt Crackers, Enjoy Life Seed & Fruit Trail Mix, Sweet Perry Orchards™ 100% Fruit Peel-A-Part and an Enjoy Life Double Chocolate Cookie. The new meal is free of seven common allergens including wheat, dairy, fish, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, and egg. The all-natural meal contains 12g protein, 9g fiber and 490 calories.



Tuna + Crackers (Gluten-Free): A balanced meal featuring GoPicnic® Lemon Pepper Tuna Spread, Crunchmaster® Multi-Seed Crackers, Sweet Perry Orchards™ Unsweetened Applesauce, Sweet Perry Orchards™ Ginger Zip™ Fruit & Nut Mix and Professor Zim Zam’s Extraordinary Sweets™ Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt. The all-natural meal contains 8g protein, 3g fiber and 320 calories.



Hummus + Crackers (All-Natural, Gluten-Free, Vegan and Kosher): A balanced meal featuring Wild Garden Hummus Dip, Crunchmaster Multi-Seed Crackers, Sweet Perry Orchards™ Baja Blend™ Fruit & Nut Mix, Sweet Perry Orchards™ Power Play™ Tasty Seed Blend and Professor Zim Zam’s Extraordinary Sweets™ Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt. The all-natural meal includes 19g protein and 380 calories.



Julia Stamberger, CEO and president of GoPicnic, says that Mariano’s and GoPicnic make a perfect match. “The philosophies behind GoPicnic and Mariano’s Fresh Market meld perfectly, placing a high value on fresh, nutritious, balanced and, of course, delicious meals,” says Stamberger. “Whether your diet is gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan or simply mindful, the portability of GoPicnic meals makes it easy to eat well, even with a hectic schedule. With the accessibility of Mariano’s, GoPicnic meals are even more convenient.”



In addition to Mariano’s, GoPicnic Meals are available nationwide at food, drug and mass retail stores, including Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens and Menard’s, and online at http://www.GoPicnic.com and http://www.Amazon.com. Each meal has a suggested retail price of $4.99.



About GoPicnic® Brands Inc.

GoPicnic® Brands Inc., founded in 2006 by Julia Stamberger and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is the pioneer and leader in nutritionally balanced, portable and delicious ready-to-eat meals that have the added convenience of being shelf-stable with no refrigeration or preparation required. GoPicnic Brands also develops unique food brands including Sweet Perry Orchards, Copper Cowbell and Professor Zim Zam’s Extraordinary Sweets. GoPicnic meals and branded products are growing rapidly across retailers nationwide including grocery, mass market, convenience stores, newsstands, hotels and colleges and universities.



GoPicnic Concept Labs is a sister company to GoPicnic Brands Inc. and specializes in innovative custom meal solutions for airline travelers, athletes, event planners and other markets where tasty food solutions are desired. GoPicnic Concept Labs’ food brokerage, GP Emporium, represents more than 50 top quality manufacturers of tasty and innovative products including great options for a-la-carte and tray set-ups along with foodservice solutions. For information about GoPicnic Brands Inc. and GP Concept Labs, Inc., email sales@gopicnic.com or call 773.328.2490. Join GoPicnic on Facebook and follow GoPicnic on Twitter.