Marie Sarantakis Named Top 10 Family Law Attorney Under 40 in Illinois

Western Springs, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2017 --North Shore Law Group, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Founding Member, Marie Sarantakis, has been recognized as one of the 2017 Top 10 Family Law Attorneys Under 40 in Illinois by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys (NAFLA).



NAFLA employs a competitive multi-phase selection process in determining the top family law attorneys across the nation. NAFLA's Board of Governors selected attorney Sarantakis as a 2017 recipient of this award based on her professional competence, reputation, and experience in the legal community.



Sarantakis concentrates her practice in family law in Western Springs, Illinois. She is the incoming Co-Chair of the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Family Law Committee, an appointed Council Member of the Illinois State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and Young Professional Board Member of Illinois Legal Aid Online and the Illinois Lawyers Assistance Program. Sarantakis maintains a 10.0 Superb rating on Avvo.com based on her peer endorsements, client reviews, and credentials.



About North Shore Law Group, Ltd.

North Shore Law Group, Ltd. is a boutique family law practice with offices in Western Springs and Waukegan. The experienced team of attorneys at the firm provide dedicated advocacy in addition to litigation alternatives, such as collaborative law and mediation.



To learn more about North Shore Law Group, Ltd. call 708-246-7277 or visit www.northshorelegal.org.



