Marie's Cleaning Service Partners with BizIQ

Waleska, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --Marie's Cleaning Service, a cleaning company based in Waleska, GA, is pleased to announce it has partnered with BizIQ, one of the country's top-rated marketing agencies. Providing both residential and commercial cleaning services, Marie's Cleaning Service aims to broaden its digital reach and engage new clients with the assistance of content marketing campaigns developed and executed by BizIQ.



By improving on its existing digital presence, Marie's Cleaning Service hopes to build its business and expand into new parts of its community, including Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth and Pickens counties. By working with BizIQ, this premier cleaning company in Waleska, GA will publish and share new content to engage users via social media, search engines and other platforms.



With this increase in content production, Marie's Cleaning Service will improve its search engine rankings, social media engagement and overall lead generation efforts. An investment in content marketing means Marie's Cleaning Service will have a plethora of informative content to share with its target audience, who will then be inspired to work with this company for all things cleaning-related.



"We've been too busy managing our business to appropriately focus on marketing campaigns," said Marie Miller, owner of Marie's Cleaning Service. "By partnering with BizIQ, we'll have tons of new content to share with our audience. Also, we'll be publishing on our site with increased regularity to improve our visibility for local searches. We're excited to see the results of these content marketing techniques."



Since 1997, Marie's Cleaning Service has been a preferred cleaning company in Waleska, GA. Working with homeowners and business managers, Marie's Cleaning Service offers customized pricing to ensure customers aren't paying more than necessary to have a sparkling-clean home, office or commercial space.



A proud member of the Better Business Bureau, Marie's Cleaning Service can also assist with projects involving organizing and haul off old, unwanted furniture. Marie's Cleaning Service is proud to be a trusted source for all its customers' cleaning-related tasks.



To learn more about the cleaning company in Waleska, GA, contact Marie's Cleaning Service at http://mariescleaningservice.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.