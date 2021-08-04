Marietta Mobility Services Brings in Side Entry Access Vehicles in Charleston, WV and Columbus, Ohio

Marietta, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2021 --Commonly classified in two entry points, rear entry and side entry, accessible vehicles are pretty standard in the USA. The latter is a popular choice. A side-entry access vehicle offers a wide range of options for wheelchair users. Thanks to the unique features, these vehicles are more convenient and efficient in terms of accessibility.



For a wheelchair user who needs access to the driver's seat, side entry access vehicles in Charleston, West Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio are the best option any day. These vehicles are more practical for people who use wheelchairs but are still capable of driving themselves. One may opt for a van modification option for adaptive driving in the coming days.



Side-entry wheelchair-accessible vehicles also feature a fantastic piece of technology that employs remote power for side-entry conversions. These vans are frequently equipped with a remote key fob that opens the van's side entry door with a single touch of a button.



It will also allow users to deploy and retract the wheelchair ramp quickly. One may operate the door and ramp from the outside or inside their car and thus enjoy free movement without assistance.



Side-entry wheelchair-accessible vans generally feature more floor layouts and seating options than rear-entry wheelchair-accessible vans. As a result, side entrance vans offer more flexibility in addressing the demands of many wheelchair users.



Many independent drivers choose side entrance access vehicles from Marietta Mobility Services. These vehicles come up with flexible seating, combined with detachable seats and the add-on feature options available, without requiring attendants. These handicap-accessible vans provide more flexibility and allow wheelchairs to be seated as passengers or even in the driver's seat. If someone has enough space at home for a ramp or access to parking spaces with more side space or wants to preserve the vehicle's trunk capacity, a side entrance wheelchair vehicle is a good option.



For more information on accessible vehicles in Bridgeport and Clarksburg, West Virginia, visit https://www.mariettamobilityservices.com/wheelchair-accessible-vehicles-handicap-vans-for-sale-marietta-cambridge-zanesville-oh-parkersburg-wheeling-wv/.



Call (833) 403-1341 for more details.



About Marietta Mobility Services

Marietta Mobility Services sells and services wheelchair vans, wheelchair lifts, scooter lifts, hand controls, and spinner knobs.