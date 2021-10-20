Marietta Mobility Services Excels in Wheelchair Van in Columbus and Bridgeport, Ohio

Marietta, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2021 --Simple daily chores might become difficult for someone with a handicap if they don't have the independence a wheelchair-accessible vehicle can give. Many elderly and individuals with mobility difficulty gain independence and the freedom to make family memories, thanks to a wheelchair van in Columbus and Bridgeport, Ohio.



As the industry leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, Marietta Mobility Services is delighted to provide wheelchair lifts for both homes and commercial spaces and wheelchair vans to improve mobility and accessibility for wheelchair users. To learn more about both, contact the staff at Marietta Mobility Services.



Wheelchair lifts, also known as porch lifts, are a fantastic way to improve mobility and give a cost-effective access solution to the house. Not only for people in wheelchairs but also for the elderly and those with mobility difficulties, wheelchair lift systems can provide more solid footing and minimize fatigue. They're a great way to provide guests with access to the home without making significant alterations.



As for wheelchair vans, Marietta Mobility Services only works with premium manufacturers to ensure the highest quality and craftsmanship. Some of the most common automobile brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Toyota, Honda, VMI, Bruno, BraunAbility, Eldorado, and more. Marietta Mobility Services works with all brands and models of automobiles, as well as mobility equipment.



Many independent drivers choose BraunAbility side entrance access vehicles due to flexible seating, including detachable seats, and the add-on feature options available, such as no attendant required. These handicap-accessible vans provide more flexibility and allow wheelchairs to be placed in the driver's seat. A side-entry wheelchair van is an excellent option for those who have adequate space at home for a ramp. It allows for access to parking places with extra side space, preserving the trunk capacity of the vehicle.



Marietta Mobility Services sells and services wheelchair vans, wheelchair lifts, scooter lifts, hand controls, and spinner knobs.