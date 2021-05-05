Marietta Mobility Specializes in Outdoor Chairlift in Athens, OH and Vienna, West Virginia

Marietta, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2021 --While most people are familiar with indoor lifts and their functions, very few are aware of outdoor stairlifts available for them. These models can give clients the independence to move around outside of their homes.



Similar to their indoor counterparts, these lifts are built to be weatherproof. The protective covering for internal parts helps resist water from getting inside and breaking down.



The chair lift seat is also uniquely designed with marine vinyl to resist the rain and the damaging effects of the sun over time. Thus it lasts long.



Installing this style of lift is no different than doing so with one for inside the home. Marietta Mobility Service has expert professionals who will install a outdoor chair lift in Athens, Ohio, and Vienna, West Virginia.



The best thing about having one of these units outside the home is the freedom and independence it provides to mobility-challenged individuals. It allows individuals to relax or read a good book out on the deck in the spring or summer. One can enjoy easy access anytime by attaching the lift to the deck stairs.



With these chair lifts, the need to climb those high steps to get to the garden and other places is eliminated. It enables people with mobility issues to enjoy the freedom of moving around the outside of the home.



The outdoor stairlift from Marietta Mobility Service demonstrates a perfect marriage of function and solid design. With a lightweight cover, the stairlift can be used year-round.



Marietta Mobility is the premier choice for discovering the best way to move safely and confidently. The company also offers wheelchair vans in Ohio and Northwest Virginia, including Cambridge, Ohio, Wheeling, WV, and Zanesville, OH.



For more information on wheelchair van in Zanesville, Ohio, and Wheeling, West Virginia.



Call (833) 403-1341 for more details.



About Marietta Mobility Services

Marietta Mobility Services sells and services wheelchair vans, wheelchair lifts, scooter lifts, hand controls, and spinner knobs.