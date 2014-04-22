Marin County Landscape Firm Changes Name After Nearly Forty Years

Greenbrae, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --George’s Landscaping, Inc., a high end landscaping build/design firm that serves the San Francisco Bay Area, announced today that the company has changed its name to GLI Norcal Landscape Construction. The new name more closely identifies with the services provided to clients seeking landscape construction.



GLI Norcal Landscape Construction is a family owned company, and was proud to announce the second generation of family joining the team in 2012. “Our name change reflects who we are today, our growth and our family business as a leader in landscape development,” said Jan Joe, V.P.|Administrative Manager and part of the first generation. “We specialize in high-end landscape construction, design and maintenance for both residential and commercial projects. Operating as GLI Norcal Landscape Construction, we will continue to provide quality services with a proven track record. We are confident that this transformation will accelerate our brand and services within the San Francisco Bay Area.”



“While we wanted to rebrand and elevate our image, we also wanted to make sure we didn't forget where we came from,” said Melissa Murphy, Business Development Manager and newest of the family to join the landscaping firm. “With that in mind, we kept the initials of our original name, GLI, front and center in our name and logo design.”



GLI Norcal Landscape Construction noted that they welcome the challenge of changing their company name in the current business climate. The Marin landscape community forms a long-standing association of trades people based on cooperation. GLI Norcal Landscape Construction’s established reputation within the network affords them the opportunity to rebuild brand recognition across the Bay Area.



About GLI Norcal Landscape Construction

GLI Norcal Landscape Construction is a design/build firm rooted in cutting-edge, Eco and Bay-friendly, building technologies. Established in 1975 as a garden service, the company transitioned to a full service, licensed landscape firm in 1989. Residential and commercial services include planting, masonry, carpentry, soil work, irrigation, lighting, and maintenance for clients across the greater San Francisco Bay Area. GLI Norcal strongly values high levels of customer service, and are committed to the environment and community.