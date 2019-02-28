MARION, a Top Houston Marketing Company, Sponsors Upcoming 2019 WordCamp

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2019 --MARION, a top marketing agency in Houston and Austin, TX, becomes a community sponsor for upcoming 2019 WordCamp Miami.



MARION marketing agency offers traditional, digital, and graphic design services on a monthly or project basis. The demand for high-quality website design services continues to increase in the Houston and Austin markets. To meet the rising demand, MARION builds each new client website on WordPress.



For this reason, MARION has chosen to become a community sponsor of 2019 WordCamp Miami. WordCamp conferences are an important educational tool that help the marketing and web development community use WordPress to its full potential. Ticket prices remain affordable thanks to volunteers and sponsors.



Tony Mastri, a marketing and WordPress strategist at MARION says, "WordPress is the most popular CMS out there, and for good reason. It's easy to use, well documented, and accommodates most digital marketing strategies. I've used several other content management systems and website builders and WP is by far the most convenient, even when I need to make customizations. Our clients love it because they don't need to know about it and it rarely introduces any technical barriers - as long as it's working seemlessly, they're happy."



This March 15-17 WordCamp will feature keynote speaker John James Jacoby, and includes tracks for business, JavaScript, and WordPress fundamentals. Visit the WordCamp Miami site today to attend or become a sponsor!



