Marion Hyper-Submersible Powerboat Design, LLC and Mi2International, Inc. Announce Letter of Intent for Sale of First Production Model Hyper-Subs

Denver , CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- Mi2International, Inc. and Marion Hyper-submersible Powerboat Design, LLC have announced their signing of a letter of intent for the sale and purchase of the first four production model Hyper-Sub submersible powerboats, at an undisclosed price. The Hyper-Sub is a hybrid vessel design combining a one-atmosphere submarine with a surface cruising powerboat. The resulting craft can seat 5 people and carry a payload in excess of two tons, and possesses high surface speed, range and mobility in addition to the ability to operate for extended periods and range beneath the surface.



Marion Hyper-Sub is marketing the submersible powerboat design for use in a variety of applications including port security, charter tourism, and submerged infrastructure maintenance and inspection, as well as military applications. Mi2 will become the first provider of port security services and the first source for security applications training using the new Hyper-Sub technology.



Mi2International, Inc. is a multi-faceted, full-spectrum, international special operations group and global training solution provider for both governmental and corporate clients around the world. Established in 1997, MI2’s purpose is to offer governments and other legitimate organizations specialized military and law enforcement expertise. Mi2International, Inc is a privately owned, veteran operated and independent business. It maintains representative offices in the Dominican Republic, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Denver, CO and Florence CO (Training facility) in the United States.



Marion Hyper-Sub, formed in 2005, is the developer and sole provider of the patented submersible powerboat technology. Based in Florida, Marion Hyper-Sub is privately-held and partners include many former and active-duty military personnel.

