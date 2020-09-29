Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2020 --MARION Integrated Marketing, a Texas marketing agency, and SELLect Sales Development, an Austin-based sales training and development company, today announced that MARION has become a licensee of the SELLect Sales Methodology and its marketing agency of record (AOR).



Licensing SELLect's curriculum for sales training will allow MARION to offer its customers access to the SELLect Online sales training program, providing its leadership and sales professionals with a proven process to help qualify and close more sales opportunities. As the AOR, in addition to providing its full suite of outsourced marketing services to help SELLect grow its own business, MARION will have exclusive rights to provide other SELLect licensees with digital marketing services customized for sales training and development.



"Sales and marketing need to work together to generate revenue, especially for small and mid-sized businesses in today's environment," said John Anger, a Partner with MARION. "The majority of our clients look to us to generate awareness and qualified leads for their businesses. Providing them with a sales training platform that includes regular coaching sessions should help reinforce that alignment and accelerate sales."



With offices in Houston, Austin and Dallas - Fort Worth, MARION provides expert digital marketing, traditional marketing and graphic design services for small to mid-sized businesses throughout Texas. For more information on MARION's services, call (713)-909-7685 or visit https://www.marion.com.



About SELLect Sales Development

SELLect Sales Development helps individuals and organizations achieve exceptional sales performance through a structured, consultative sales process. Training and development based upon the SELLect Sales Methodology is available through sales consultant partners, SELLect Online or by licensing.