MARION Integrated Marketing Sponsors WordCamp Houston 2020

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --Texas-based marketing agency, MARION Integrated Marketing, has become a Community Sponsor for WordCamp Houston 2020.



WordCamps are volunteer-organized, nonprofit conferences about WordPress, marketing, design and web development that began in 2006. WordCamp Houston is happening May 9th and 10th this year at Hilton Houston NASA in Clear Lake, TX. General tickets are $50, making this one of the most affordable conferences of its size and scope.



MARION has provided graphic design and branding services for nearly 40 years, and custom web design over the past two decades. The MARION team is made of talented marketing strategists and designers that work to deliver extraordinary marketing campaigns, collateral, and websites for their clients. MARION's mission, core values, and proximity align closely with WordCamp Houston, making a Community Sponsorship opportunity a no-brainer.



"I've been attending WordCamp conferences since the beginning of my career, and these affordable opportunities have helped me grow and thrive in the marketing world," says Tony Mastri, Digital Marketing Manager at MARION. "I'm very grateful that the Houston WordPress community has worked so diligently to make WordCamp happen again after a decade-long hiatus."



MARION has taken advantage of several WordCamp sponsorship opportunities over the past couple of years and will continue to support these educational events.



With offices in Houston, Austin, and Fort Worth, MARION provides expert digital marketing, traditional marketing, and graphic design services for small to mid-sized businesses throughout Texas. For more information on MARION's services, contact them at (713)-623-6444 or visit https://www.marion.com.