MARION Integrated Marketing Wins 2019 MarCom Gold Award

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2019 --MARION Integrated Marketing, a highly acclaimed marketing agency in Houston and Austin, TX, is the recent winner of a 2019 MarCom Gold Award for Web Design.



MARION offers traditional, digital, and graphic design services on a project or retainer basis. The firm has been offering professional branding services for nearly 40 years, and custom web design services over the past two decades.



The demand for industrial and manufacturing website design services in the Houston and Austin markets remains high. Early in 2019, MARION was engaged by North American steel supplier, Mid Continent Steel and Wire, to hone its brand identity and translate that identity into an engaging new website.



"Working with Mid Continent to further develop their storied history has been a pleasure," said John Anger, Vice President at MARION. "To have won an award for designing a website around that history is a testament to their organization, as well as the hard-working creative talent here at MARION."



MarCom Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding marketing professionals from a variety of business settings. The competition's judges look for individuals and companies whose creative performance exceeds a high standard of excellence. MARION has several projects they hope to enter in next year's awards.



MARION is located in Houston and Austin, and provides expert digital marketing, traditional marketing, and graphic design services for small to mid-sized businesses throughout Texas. For more information on MARION's services, contact them at (713)-623-6444 or visit https://www.marion.com.