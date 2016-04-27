SMSH Legal Settles Amputation Case

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris recently settled the claim of a foreign seaman working for the Caribbean subsidiary of a Texas company for a confidential amount.



In a tragic work accident over foreign waters, the young man's leg became entangled in a mooring line and was violently amputated below the knee. The attorneys of SMSH were able to establish that the captain's actions in prematurely reversing the boat before the worker had cleared the area was the cause of the accident. SMSH partner Matthew Shaffer remarked, "We are very proud of the efforts we made on behalf of this young worker. We had to deal with the law of several different countries, make arrangements to bring our client to the United States and secure his medical treatment, hire experts to determine his needs for the remainder of his life, and negotiate a settlement that would make a real difference for this man and his family going forward."



The large, lump-sum was reached at a mere six months after the incident. Mr. Shaffer went on to state that, "but for our efforts, this young man would have suffered the fate of so many workers that toil on the vessels flying flags of convenience. Needless to say we are quite proud of the team effort that resulted in this outstanding settlement."



About SMSH

The attorneys of SMSH have over 120 years of experience and have collected hundreds of millions of dollars representing injured American and foreign maritime workers in the United States and abroad.



