Maritime Silk Road Motorcycling Culture Event Sponsored by Biukier

GuangDong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --The event of Maritime silk motorcycling has been successfully ended on June 30, this event has attracted 3000 fans from other places in China since its beginning of 6/28.



This event was the combination of Maritime culture and motorcycling culture. It was one of the most extensive and high-leveled event with great visibility on motorcycling culture in China. The local government was very concerned to this event and has provided profound support to make this great achievement.



The visitors from all China were overwhelming, all different fancy motors, the roaring, cool ride show, rock music party and grand riding parade have severely demonstrated the addiction and enthusiasm in soul of motorcycle riding. Born to ride, ride to live!



Mr.Zhou Hong, chairman of Fujian Biukier Network Technology Co., Ltd made a great speech and spirited the motorcycling culture as "Liberty, Challenging and Heroic". He targeted to launch this essential, featured and amazing event to create modern culture to Putian and to become a brilliant city with ancient history. This event has successfully built a connection bridge for this motorcycle union associating with the culture exchange.



Putian is located in the center of Fujian province, it is the core city of Maritime silk road, with a land area of 4,200 square kilometers and a maritime region of 110,000 square kilometers. The population of Futian is 3.55 millions.



Mazu culture is very unique, Putian is a shrine of Mazu, "the guardian of the sea".



The mission of Mazu, "Morality, Virtue and Love" has been inherited for thousands of years. Around the world, more than 6,000 Mazu temples were built in 45 countries and regions with nearly 3,000 thousand believers. The mission of Mazu has spiritually become a tie of human being connection in the 21 century.



