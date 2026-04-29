Mark E. Snapp & Associates Engages Health Insurance Agent in Morgantown and Fort Pierce, Florida

Charleston, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2026 --The demand for health insurance agents in Morgantown and Fort Pierce, Florida is steadily increasing due to the growing population and aging demographics in these areas. As more individuals seek out health insurance coverage, the need for knowledgeable and experienced agents to guide them through the process has become essential.



For over 30 years, Mark E. Snapp & Associates has provided employer-sponsored group health insurance and employee benefits designed to assist employers in attracting, retaining, and rewarding key employees who contribute to business success.



Alongside the group's medical insurance, employers have the option to enhance their employee benefits package by including group life, dental & vision, and short-term or long-term disability, all available at discounted employer rates.



Additionally, Mark E. Snapp & Associates provides Health Saving Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Premium Only Plans, and support with ACA compliance, including PCORI fees, 1095-B reporting, and RX reporting, as mandated for all group health plans.



Offering group health insurance to employees and their dependents serves as an effective strategy for attracting top talent.



Group coverage provides composite rates for the majority of plans in the current landscape, simplifying the process of cost calculation. The employee portion of premiums is consistently posted on a pre-tax basis through a Section 125 POP, or premium-only plan. Group plans typically provide a return of unused claims account funds at rates of either 50% or 100%. There is excellent transparency regarding the performance of the plan, with employer access to claim data for medical and prescription services.



At Mark E. Snapp & Associates, group life insurance is available as part of an employee benefits package by employers. Group life insurance policies offer benefits to family members or other beneficiaries in the event of an employee's passing.



Group life insurance is non-taxable for employees and offers immediate financial support to assist in covering costs like funeral expenses.



Guaranteed issue amounts reach up to $250,000, contingent on group size, with tiered classes available for employees.



For more information on short-term disability insurance in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Marietta, Ohio, visit:https://snappbenefits.com/group-life-long-term-short-term-disability-insurance-parkersburg-morgantown-charleston-wv/.



Call 877-429-0533 for details.



About Mark E. Snapp & Associates

Mark E. Snapp & Associates is dedicated to providing comprehensive employee benefits packages that prioritize the well-being of both employees and their families. With a focus on financial security and peace of mind, the company offers customizable group life insurance options to meet the unique needs of each organization.