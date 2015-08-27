Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Soundview, which provides easy-to-read eight-page text summaries and 20-minute audio summaries of full-length business books, has named "Persuasion Equation: The Subtle Science of Getting Your Way" by Mark Rodgers one of 2015's "30 Best Business Books."



"'Persuasion Equation' offers a valuable look into a much-needed skill in today's market," says Andrew R. Clancy, Soundview's executive editor. "The book is a Soundview '30 Best Business Books' selection on the strength of its practical, actionable content."



Rodgers, an award-winning author and in-demand speaker and consultant, has spent three decades helping people hear "yes" more often, and now — for the first time all in one place — he's put everything anyone needs to know to go from zero to persuasion hero. "Persuasion Equation" (AMACOM) is the only book you'll need to help receive the green light on a project, successfully win that promotion or land your biggest client ever.



"Soundview executive summaries have always been a crucial part of my professional development," says Rodgers, a Philadelphia native and Milwaukee resident. "That's why I'm thrilled to be included among the authors whose books Soundview editors deemed this year's best."



Alan Weiss, author of 55 books on consulting, says Mark Rodgers is "the expert in persuasive powers." New York Times best-selling author Daniel Pink claims there are approximately 1,001 research-based tips in "Persuasion Equation" — including these valuable insights:



- A self-test to determine if you are "made to persuade," and what to do if you're not.

- Surprising truths about how we think and make decisions.

- Persuasion 360: 19 ways to influence up, down and sideways.

- A persuasion action plan that can provide a 10,000:1 return.



According to "Publishers Weekly", the "bible of the book business," "Rodgers excels at making a complex topic truly accessible, resulting in a valuable tutorial on getting to 'yes' in the corporate world."



Rodgers also will be featured in Soundview's Author Insight interview series, which will be included in its October subscriber package along with the "Persuasion Equation" summary. All interview questions will be taken directly from the book, with the intention of providing listeners with deeper insights into solving the persuasion equation.



