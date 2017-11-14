Mark Tilson Joins Technology, Marketing and Business Development Solution for Private Instructors

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --Schedule Any Lesson (http://www.scheduleanylesson.com) announced the hiring of sports industry veteran Mark Tilson as Chief Commercial Officer. Tilson spent the past five years with JMI Sports, most recently as President of their Total Campus Marketing Partnership with Arizona State University. Prior to JMI Sports, Tilson spent 17 years in senior sales and marketing leadership roles with the San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals and Miami Dolphins.



He will lead Schedule Any Lesson's development of strategic affiliate relationships across the five verticals of Sports, Education, Fitness & Personal Training, Music and Dance instruction as well as growing their national network of private instructors and consumers.



"Mark is a tremendous addition to our team as we grow our online platform into the leading source for private instructors in the US. He has an impeccable track record within the sports industry, which is a key area to our company's growth, as well as vast experience in developing strategic relationships that will assist us in scaling across all five of our industry categories", said Cliff Gardner, CEO.



Said Tilson: "I'm incredibly excited to join Schedule Any Lesson. Through personal experience, I know there is a real need for this consumer resource in the marketplace. At the same time, private instructors need help marketing their services, building awareness and generating income. They don't need a third-party administrator to moderate interactions with customers and process payments, which seem to be two primary functions of other instructor sites. I look forward to helping build Schedule Any Lesson into the industry-leader for private instruction."



About Schedule Any Lesson

Founded on the core belief that teachers, coaches and instructors are the backbone of America and that they are severely underpaid, Schedule Any Lesson (http://www.ScheduleAnyLesson.com) helps private instructors earn more money and keep the money they earn. The Schedule Any Lesson platform includes five categories of instructors: Sports, Education, Fitness & Training, Music and Dance.



Schedule Any Lesson offers a turnkey technology, marketing and business development solution for instructors so that they can focus on providing lessons and making money. Instructors receive their own custom designed website, site hosting and a personalized direct access URL to use in all their marketing efforts.



Instructors are featured on Schedule Any Lesson's national/local online directory that generates direct introductions to prospective lesson takers. Unlike competing private instruction sites, Schedule Any Lesson never charges the consumer a fee to use the service and never retains a percentage of the lesson fees from the instructor.



Instead, Schedule Any Lesson is introducing their innovative solution-based services for only $79.99 per year or $8.99 per month, with no other charges and retaining no portion of the lesson fees. Instructors receive a comprehensive technology, marketing and business development solution and keep 100% of their hard-earned money.



For additional information, visit http://www.scheduleanylesson.com or contact Cliff Gardner, CEO, at Cliff@ScheduleAnyLesson.com.