Mark Ward Kia Announces Lowest Prices for Cars in Southern Illinois in 2014

Local folks in Southern Illinois who are looking for a car would be delighted to know that the local car dealer, Mark Ward Kia, is offering the lowest prices for cars in 2014. The car dealership based in Carbondale, Illinois offers a wide selection of automobiles including Kia, Chrysler and Dodge. Recently, they have added Jeep to their line of automobiles making them the only dealer of Jeep in southern Illinois.



Mark Ward Kia has earned a reputation in Carbondale with 13 years of experience in providing the area their various automobile needs. Locals knew them for their highly competitive deals and good customer service. They also provide car servicing and maintenance that is done by experienced mechanics. The company has tie-ups with reliable auto shops to ensure that any work required on the cars is done properly. In relation to their customer service, Mark Ward Kia won the Best Customer Service award last year. Carbondale voted the dealership as the number one in the area in terms of service and price. The company celebrated the achievement with their local clients and promised to continue upholding the hard earned distinction. The company pride themselves in addressing the ever-changing consumer market with increased research and specialized policies that considers market, community and individual constraints. Recently, the company has relocated to a bigger and more accessible shop to provide better auto services. Along with their low offer for their cars, the company hopes to keep the locals happy and attract other buyers in the area as well.



Kia is a South Korean automobile manufacturer, with sales of over 1.4 million vehicles annually. Kia first started production in the United States in 2009, establishing a US Kia Motors plant in Georgia. Kia is the 8th best selling automotive brand in the United States, outselling Chrysler and Mazda. For more info, please visit pinterest.com/markwardkia/mark-ward-kia.



About Mark Ward Kia

Mark Ward Kia is a car dealer based in Carbondale that has been providing a wide variety of vehicles for 13 years. The company is located at 1412 West Main Carbondale, IL 62901. Their phone number is (888) 707-7168.