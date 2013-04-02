New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --According to Fannie Mae's (OTC:FNMA) Economic & Strategic Research Group, the strong jobs report and the rebound in consumer confidence in February suggested that businesses and consumers set aside their worries about fiscal drag ahead of the looming sequestration deadline.



Reuters reported that Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Monday said it plans to sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday. The sale consists of $250 million of three-month bills, due July 3, 2013, and $250 million of six-month bills, due Oct. 2, 2013. Settlement is April 3-4.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Goff Corporation's (OTC:GOFF) wholly owned subsidiary Golden Glory Resources S.A. reports that it has selected the drilling company for its planned approximate 5,000-meter exploration drill program on its La Frontera Gold Project in Department of Caldas, Colombia. The entire exploration drilling is planned to be handled by Logan Drilling Colombia S.A.S., a Medellin based mineral drilling company.



Logan Drilling Colombia S.A.S. has an extensive drilling history in the Caldas and surrounding areas in Colombia. The company has significant experience with cross-cut diamond drilling similar to the planned exploration drilling program by Golden Glory Resources and has carried out hundreds of thousands of meters drilling in the identical geologic environment.



