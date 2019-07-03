Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2019 --Supporting smart round-the-clock automation as a core benefit, a global automated cryptocurrency trading market leader has just announced a new boon. Widely-recognized for taking the mystery out of crypto trading for Bitcoin and the like, the industry standout Cryptohopper now has a mobile app. Already showing hearty signs of success thanks to the enthusiasm of early adopters, the app has hit the high notes for a rather wide section of the crypto marketplace. Now, pros and beginners alike can do things like check on their investments wherever they are; they can also switch between "Hoppers" while following and emulating all things profitable. After all, who doesn't want an on-demand crypto trading bot in their pocket?



Built for beginners and pros alike, the crypto trading app allows newbies the flexibility of automating their own newfound trading plans of action. Or, they can follow a professional crypto trader and imitate their every knowledgeable move. Dually, expert users can build trading strategies and let the Hopper automatically scan the market for them. Once located, they can then auto-buy and sell cryptocurrencies without a hitch. With information on tap, the app will show what a user's Hopper has bought and sold and highlight if a profit was made. It will also report on any errors, show statistics about their most frequently traded coins, average profits, and give a full reporting of assets.



A representative of Cryptohopper said of the app launch, "Our app is an easier way to keep track on your investments wherever you are just by logging in with a Face ID or password. In a world that moves as fast as ours does, trading automatically is a key advantage that never quits. After all, who doesn't want to trade automatically, even while they sleep?"



About Cryptohopper

Founded in 2017, Cryptohopper is the automated cryptocurrency trading platform with over 120,000 members that trades automatically 24/7.



