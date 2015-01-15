Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Romanian construction industry, including:



- The Romanian government plans to invest RON27.8 billion (US$7.9 billion) to construct 656km of new highways by 2030 under the General Transport Master Plan. The government's focus on road infrastructure development is expected to support economic growth and improve road connectivity.



- Waste-processing plants construction is expected to record healthy growth over the forecast period, driven by a number of ongoing projects. In May 2014, the National Agency for Radioactive Waste (ANDR) announced plans to construct a new nuclear waste repository in Saligny, near the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, by 2020 with an expected initial investment of RON177.0 million (US$50.0 million). Investments such as these are expected to support growth in the waste-processing plants category over the forecast period.



- Political stability, good air connectivity and a well-established real estate market are expected to support construction activity in the office buildings category over the forecast period. In August 2014, real estate developer Portland Trust announced plans to develop 70,000m2 of office space, comprising three buildings with six floors each in the Pipera area of Bucharest. Total investment in this project is estimated at between RON441.6 and 662.3 million (US$125.3 and 187.8 million); the first two buildings are expected to be completed in 2016. This is expected to support growth in the office buildings category over the forecast period.



- In September 2014, Warehouses DePauw (WDP), a Belgian real estate company, announced plans to construct a 7,000m2 logistics project in Ploie?ti. The total investment for this project is anticipated to be RON17.7 million (US$5.0 million), with completion scheduled for 2015. This will help to support growth in the industrial construction market over the forecast period.



- According to the European Commission, the Romanian government increased its budget expenditure on the education sector by 10.4% from RON18.1 billion (USD5.2 billion) in 2012 to RON20.0 billion (US$5.9 billion) in 2013. This will contribute to the expansion of educational infrastructure over the forecast period.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Romania. It provides:



- Historical (2009-2013) and forecast (2014-2018) valuations of the construction industry in Romania using construction output and value-add methods



- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type



- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)



- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing



- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Romania



Companies Mentioned in this Report: SC Transilvania Construc?ii SA, Impact Developer & Contractor SA, Metroul SA, Ison Trade Construct SRL, Porr Construct SRL



