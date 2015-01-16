Analysts forecast the Global Dental CAD/CAM market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45 percent over the period 2014-2019
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Dental CAD/CAM systems enable dentists to develop dental restorations with precision. They enhance the quality of dental prostheses including crowns, veneers, inlays and outlays, bridges and restorations. Dental CAD/CAM systems complement conventional technologies, which were used to perform various dental procedures.
Covered in this Report
The Global Dental CAD/CAM market can be segmented into two divisions: Dental Chairside CAD/CAM System and Dental Laboratory CAD/CAM System.
TechNavio's report, the Global Dental CAD/CAM Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the APAC region, and the EMEA region; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Key Vendors
- 3Shape
- 3M ESPE
- Cadent
- Sirona
Other Prominent Vendors
- BioHorizons
- Biomet 3i
- Dentsply International
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Zimmer Holding
Market Driver
- Rise in Edentulous Population
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
- Increased Total Cost of Ownership
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
- Availability Open Architecture in Dental CAD/CAM System
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
