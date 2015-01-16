Fast Market Research recommends "Global Rayon Fibers market 2015-2019" from TechNavio, now available
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Rayon fiber is the oldest man-made fiber composed of regenerated and purified cellulose obtained from plant sources such as wood pulp or cotton. Rayon fibers are considered semi-synthetic and are produced from natural polymers. They are widely used for various applications in the Textile, Apparel, and Medical industries. Rayon fibers are being used as a replacement for silk, cotton, and woolen products, especially in the hot and humid regions worldwide, as they are low-priced and provide high comfort.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Rayon Fibres market to grow at a CAGR of 10.00 percent over the period 2014-2019
Covered in this Report
The Global Rayon Fibres market can be segmented into four divisions: Textile and Apparel, Home Furnishing, Industrial, and Medical.
TechNavio's report, Global Rayon Fibres Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Regions
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Key Vendors
- Grasim Industries
- Kalheim Fibres
- Lenzing AG
Other Prominent Vendors
- Celanese
- Century Rayon
- Daicel
- Eastman Chemical
- Formosa Chemical & Fibres
- Glanzstoff
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- PT Indo Bharat Rayon
- Thai Rayon
- Toray Industries
Market Driver
- Unique Properties
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
- Volatility in Wood Pulp
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
- Increased Demand from Textile Industry
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Grasim Industries, Kalheim Fibres, Lenzing AG, Celanese, Century Rayon, Daicel, Eastman Chemical, Formosa Chemical & Fibres, Glanzstoff, Mitsubishi Rayon, PT Indo Bharat Rayon, Thai Rayon, Toray Industries
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Cellulose Fibers Market 2014-2018
- Specialty Synthetic Fibers & Glass Fiber Market - Global Trend & Forecast to 2018
- Global Caprolactam Market 2014-2018
- Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Global Medical Composite Materials Market 2014-2018