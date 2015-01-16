Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Instruments (Liquid & Gas, HPLC, Flash), Consumables (Columns, Solvents, Buffers, Valves, Gauges, Seals), Accessories, Service, End User (Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Food & Agriculture) - Forecasts to 2019.



The preparative and process chromatography market is expected to reach $8,950 million by 2019 from $6351.5 million in 2014, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The global Preparative and Process Chromatography market is categorized on the basis of products and services, end user, and geography. The service segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Preparative and Process Chromatography market, by products and services, during the forecast period. This favorable growth is attributed to increasing demand for equipment qualification and validation services to obtain regulatory approvals, and increasing demand for maintenance services to avoid breakdown in the purification process.



Major factors contributing to growth of the Preparative and Process Chromatography market include the increasing demand for preparative and process chromatography techniques for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products purification, technological advancements. Furthermore, increasing investment in the end user industries is another major factor providing impetus for growth of this market. For instance, Biotechnology is one of the seven strategic and emerging industries (SEIs) identified in China's Twelfth Five-Year Plan (2011 to 2015). To ensure profitability of this industry, the Chinese government pledged to increase its basic research investments by 26% in 2012. The Chinese government also proposed to invest more than $300 billion in the biotechnology sector over the next 5 years, which is roughly twice the currently expected investment by the U.S. The relatively untapped markets of the Asian region and increasing demand of reagent have opened an array of opportunities for the Preparative and Process Chromatography market. However, the high cost of instrument, regulatory constrains regarding drug approval and presence of alternative separation techniques are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The Asian region and reagent segment of Preparative and Process Chromatography are expected to serve as new revenue pockets for the Preparative and Process Chromatography market in the coming five years.



Apart from the comprehensive geographical and product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by the industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles comprise the basic views on the key players in the Preparative and Process Chromatography market and the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares in the near future. The above mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help the key players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographical focus, change in strategic approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output in order to remain successful.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help the firms garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers: - Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios of the top players in the Preparative and Process Chromatography market. The report analyzes the Preparative and Process Chromatography market by products and services, end users and geography

- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the Preparative and Process Chromatography market

- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographical and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Preparative and Process Chromatography market

- Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various Preparative and Process Chromatography products across geographies

- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Preparative and Process Chromatography market



