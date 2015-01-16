New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the US reinsurance segment, including:
- The US reinsurance segment's growth prospects by reinsurance category
- Key trends and drivers for the reinsurance segment
- US reinsurance segment's growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance
- The competitive landscape in the US reinsurance segment
Report Highlights
- Reinsurance in the US grew during the review period: its written premium increased in 2013, at a review-period CAGR of 3.5% .
- The US reinsurance segment grew at a CAGR of 3.0% during the review period.
- In terms of gross written premium, treaty reinsurance accounted for 86.1% of the US reinsurance segment in 2013, while facultative reinsurance represented 13.9%.
- The capital structure of the US reinsurance segment is changing, with increasing supplies of alternative capital from private equity and pension funds, rather than traditional sources such as debt and equities.
- The National Risk Retention Association (NRRA), which became effective in July 2011, says a US reinsurer's state of domicile is the sole regulator of the reinsurer's solvency.
- The US government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) provides flood cover for five years for flood-prone regions.
- Non-life insurers ceded the highest percentage of their premium to reinsurance in 2012, with 47.2%, followed by life insurers with 25.3% and personal accident and health insurers with 16.7%.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in the US:
- It provides historical values for the US's reinsurance segment for the report's 2009-2013 review period, and projected figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the US's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Used its growth prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, Lloyd's, Swiss Reinsurance America Corporation, QBE Reinsurance Corporation, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.
