Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --UAE's focus on expanding its nascent nuclear and solar industries will result in these two sectors making a much greater contribution to both the country's electricity capacity and generation mix over our forecast period to 2023. As such, the role of natural gas in the power mix will diminish, freeing up gas for export. Yet we remain sceptical about the ability of the country to meet its targets with the anticipated speed.



The UAE government - at both the Federal and Emirate levels - will continue to prioritise generating capacity expansion programmes, focusing on integrating a wider range of fuel sources into its electricity mix. Nuclear and renewable energy are high on the list of priorities, as the government looks to conserve domestic hydrocarbon reserves for export. Natural gas currently accounts for the bulk of total electricity generation in the UAE (99% according to BMI 2014 forecasts).



Despite the dominance of natural gas, nuclear and renewables will gain significantly over our 10-year forecast period, as a strong project pipeline for both nuclear reactors and solar power plants begins to go online. We expect nuclear generation to total nearly 37 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2023, and solar generation will reach 3.8TWh, also by 2023 (from a total installed solar capacity base of 2.2GW). This will result in natural gas' contribution to the mix falling to roughly 76%.



Key Trends And Developments



- Dubai is positioning itself as a major investment destination for international solar power developers - underscored by our broader outlook for strong growth in solar capacity in the UAE. Intense competition when bidding for solar projects, the construction of a solar panel manufacturing facility and an improving regulatory environment provide a blueprint for other countries in the Middle East to follow.



- Abu Dhabi, UAE, will charge the residents for use of water and increase power tariffs by January 1 2015, according to a statement by the Regulation...



The United Arab Emirates Power Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s market assessment and independent forecasts covering electricity generation (coal, gas, oil, nuclear, hydro and non-hydro renewables), electricity consumption, trade, transmission and distribution losses and electricity generating capacity.



The United Arab Emirates Power Report also analyses the impact of regulatory changes, recent developments and the background macroeconomic outlook and features competitive landscapes comparing national and multinational operators by sales, market share, investments, projects, partners and expansion strategies.



Key Benefits



- Use BMI's independent industry forecasts for United Arab Emirates to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic planning in the power market.



- Target business opportunities and risks United Arab Emirates's power sector through our reviews of latest power industry trends, regulatory changes, and major deals, projects and investments in United Arab Emirates



- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Competitive Landscape analysis.



Coverage



BMI Industry View



Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts, views and trend analysis, covering power markets, regulatory changes, major investments, projects and company developments.



Industry SWOT Analysis



Analysis of the major Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats within the power sector, and within the broader political, economic and business environment.



Regional Overview



The Regional Overview provides a comparative context from within which one can assess the relative profitability of the power industry in a given country, incorporating BMI's country risk macro forecasts into our regional analysis. They also detail any relevant issues or events that might cause market fluctuations, as well as evaluate the impact of existing power infrastructure and fresh investments on the regional market.



BMI Industry Forecasts



The Industry Forecasts provide historic data series and forecasts to end-2018 for electricity generation (TWh) and electricity generating capacity (MW) for each individual power segment present in the country. These forecasts are in turn supported by explicit assumptions, in conjunction with analysis of the key risks to the main forecast. These in turn are broken down into:



