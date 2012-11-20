Market Trading Commentary on Active Penny Stocks: (PINK:POOSF), (PINK:NSRGY).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2012 --POSEIDON CONCEPTS CRP ORD (PINK:POOSF) is in the business of "fracking" which hydraulically fractures rock layers to release oil and gas that wasn't otherwise economically viable. The company mainly operates in the North Dakota Bakken oil play and Western Canada. It has 500 trucks, trailers and other equipment to aid its work.



On Nov 14, 2012, Poseidon Concepts Corp came out with its Q3 2012 Earnings Release. The earnings figures were not very encouraging; however it does present a good oportunity to buy into the stock since they have developed a good technology and their prospect is good. The stock is trading at $5.69 at last reading, up 21% from the previous day. The stock saw a brief spike on November 15, but thereafter has been steady over the last couple days.



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (PINK:NSRGY) is a Swiss company engaged in the production of health, nutrition and beverages products. According to its latest press release, its last 9 months sales rose 11%, beating consensus estimates, mainly on the back of higher sales volume in the emerging markets, offsetting the drop in the European market.



The sales figures were $73.19B, compares to consensus of $73B. However, the company said that one ime effects hurt its Q3 sale, so that was not a good guide for Q4. The company also confimed outlook for a growth of 5-6% in the coming months. The stock is currently trading at $63.22, up about 2%. It has a market cap of around $200B.



