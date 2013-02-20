Market Update on Most Active Stocks: (NYSE: WFR), (NYSE: XIV)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --EMC Electronic Materials Inc. (NYSE:WFR) received a "Buy" Rating from Citigroup. WFR also announced financial results for the 2012 fourth quarter and full year that reflected ongoing challenges and volatile market dynamics in both of its business segments. Relative to the prior quarter, Solar Energy segment revenue growth was largely driven by higher solar project sales, while Semiconductor Materials segment revenue fell due to an on-going industry downturn.



Semiconductor Materials segment 2012 fourth quarter revenue was flat year-over-year as higher volume was offset by weaker pricing, but revenue declined 4.9% sequentially, as expected, due to weakness in both pricing and volume.



MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry worldwide.



VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX ST ETN (NYSE:XIV) , a measure of expected or implied volatility on large-capitalization U.S. stocks through options traded on the S&P 500 index or more commonly known as the market's "fear" gauge, has been moving lower while the S&P 500 moves toward its all-time highs.



"While I'm not bearish, I don't see many upside motivations at these levels," Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National Securities, said in a Bloomberg article, citing the low level of the VIX as a sign the market was overbought.



The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index.



