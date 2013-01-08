Richardson, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2013 --Forward Vision Marketing, LLC, a global full-service marketing agency specializing in the business-to-business marketplace, announces a free marketing audit offer. The free marketing audit includes a thorough analysis of a company’s website content, functionality, search engine performance, and social media presence. Forward Vision Marketing tailors the marketing audit to the client’s industry, competition and target market.



Forward Vision’s marketing audit includes a ten point scorecard that reviews keywords, SEO/SEM , google analytics, social media, website branding, website content, best practice UX design, overall functionality, and mobile accessibility. The market value of the audit is $1800, but for a limited time, Forward Vision Marketing is offering this as a free, no-obligation service.



“The marketing audit provided us the insights and analysis of how our website is performing versus our competitors when it comes to search engine ranking and website traffic,” said Jerry Garrett, Managing Director of Convergence Systems Limited. “The assessment pinpointed the key areas to improve and gave us a strategy of how to make improvements quickly.”



“Now is the perfect time for companies to get a benchmark of their digital marketing brand in order to create plans and establish metrics to easier reach their target sales goals in 2013,” said Jorg Deckerhibbel, Principal at Forward Vision Marketing, LLC.



The marketing audit is free and it’s easy to get started. Just fill out the request form at ForwardVision.net and we will contact you to better understand your goals and gather the data required to complete the audit. The process can take as short as a week depending on the depth of information to analyze.