Marketing Automation Consulting Firm Perkuto Certified as Great Place to Work®

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2019 --A collaborative environment that allows employees throughout North America to feel like truly valued members of a close-knit team. A belief in personal growth and skill development. And a work schedule that shows team members that the company cares about them as individuals, not just workers. These are just three of the reasons why people love working at Perkuto and three of the factors that led to Perkuto's ability to recently become certified as a Great Place to Work®.



Based on direct feedback from Perkuto employees gathered through an extensive, anonymous survey about their workplace experience, survey provider Great Place to Work Institute Canada conducted a thorough, independent analysis prior to providing certification. Only companies whose employees rank them highly on the five dimensions of trust—credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie—receive certification. Great Place to Work Institute Canada featured Perkuto in its most recent report.



Happy Employees Mean Happy Customers

Since its early days, Perkuto has placed a large emphasis on work-life balance, understanding that if they expect employees to provide amazing service to clients, the company must provide those employees with an environment that recognizes their professional and personal needs, Among other perks, Perkuto offers its all-remote workforce a 37.5 hour workweek and unlimited vacation. Additionally, the company covers the costs associated with all work-related training and certifications.



"We know that happy employees mean happy customers," said Alexandre Pelletier, CEO of Perkuto. "So we've structured our company culture in a way that lets us work as efficiently as possible, take time off when we need to, and continually better ourselves along the way. We've found that this approach not only provides the best results for our clients, but allows our employees to have the time they need to recharge. And our return customers, referrals and growing customer roster prove that our approach is working."



"We're delighted to have received the Great Place to Work Certification," Alex concluded.



About Perkuto

Perkuto helps marketing leaders who feel frustrated with not having a bigger impact on revenue. As a Marketo and Bizible Platinum Partner, Adobe Community Partner and Microsoft partner, our team of experienced consultants create impactful strategies, optimize marketing operations, simplify MarTech and execute on day-to-day campaigns. We assist marketing leaders in exceeding their goals and rising to the top. Visit perkuto.com to learn more.



