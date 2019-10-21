Marketing Plan Templates for Everyone – 2020 Planners Finding Ways to Save Time & Money

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --Not too long ago, marketing managers and small business owners would have to start their marketing plan from complete scratch every year or build on what was working last year.



With 63% of marketers citing 'generating traffic and leads' as their number one challenge for 2020 according to the 'State of Inbound' report from Hubspot, every single item on their marketing budget can be directly tied to one thing – "does it create more leads for our company?"



Marketing Plan Templates are now more common and abundant for those seeking the holy grail of more leads – but where are these handy marketing plan templates directing the bulk of people's efforts?



- These marketing plan templates often direct users to double down (in budget and internal efforts) on the items they have previously used that led to the most leads. Simple, but effective.



- Many marketing plan templates are suggesting pushing harder on video – adding more 'entertaining' content rather than just 'educational' content that seems to be easier to create for many marketers.



- Linkedin, Sales and follow-up automation, Instagram Stories, and Remarketing remained hot topics for many marketing planners this year – while SEO and E-mail/Automation still came up as the highest perceived ROI marketing activities for the third year in a row.



Hook Agency's Tim Brown shared – "Marketing planning can be hard, and the #1 thing that many small business owners and marketing managers struggle with is 'confidence' – but the answer is simpler than most make it."



He went on, "Attribution should be your first step – then list by the source where each of the leads you've gotten in 2019 that resulted in closed business came from, and then make the top source your priority for 2020. Follow that with your 2nd top lead source, and third – and cut items that don't support real revenue. Marketing plan templates are a great place to start, but selling the plan to your team and getting them on board should ultimately be your number one goal for your 2020 marketing plan.



