Marketing Pros 4 U Offering Free Tables to Local Diners

Cranston, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --Marketing and advertising firm, Marketing Pros 4 U, has launched a promotion offering local diners the opportunity to win free tables and marketing for the company's table top advertising program.



The tables are brand new and full sized that will showcase advertising material for a variety of local businesses. Winners of the tables will be selected based on their reputation for being the best diner in the community.



Table Top Advertising is a not a new marketing phenomena but the benefits for local diners and the businesses being advertised and marketed are enormous. Restaurants and diners that that have already won tables for their establishment report a dramatic improvement in their business and have become more integrated within the community that they operate in.



When asked about the motivation for offering free tables, Managing Director of Marketing Pros 4 U, Davell Banks, said: "We launched this promotion because we wanted more restaurants to experience the benefits of this dynamic marketing technique without spending a dime."



About Marketing Pros 4 U

Marketing Pros 4 U has a solid reputation for helping small business advance their marketing strategy and improve their revenue. The company started off as a tabletop advertising company but later diversified to offer additional services as the demand for social media marketing began to increase. The company offers a range of services including: Audience Profiling, Geo Targeting Social Media Management, blog services and more.



Aside the opportunity to boost their business, the promotion offers restaurants the chance to upgrade tables in their establishment. Restaurant owners in the north Eastern part of the United States who want an opportunity to win free tables are invited to call Marketing Pros 4 U for more details on how to win.



