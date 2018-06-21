Oceanside, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --Learn the latest trends for the preparation, publishing, and promotion of a book that grows a business, makes a profit for the author, and attracts high-paying clients at the "Marketing With a Book and Speech Summit Dallas" from 1 to 4 pm Friday, July 13 at the Courtyard Dallas Central Expressway, 10325 North Central Expressway, Dallas. The event is free. For reservations call 760-445-4181 or email Devin@indiebooksintl.com.



Leading the summit are Henry DeVries and Mark LeBlanc, coauthors of the book "Build Your Consulting Practice," and cofounders of Indie Books International, based in Oceanside, CA. DeVries is a columnist for Forbes.com, a speaker for Vistage International, and the author of nine business books, including the 2013 Amazon bestseller from McGraw-Hill, "How to Close a Deal Like Warren Buffett," now in five languages including Chinese. LeBlanc, past president of the National Speakers Association, is the author of the underground bestseller "Growing Your Business," which has more than 70,000 copies in print.



A special guest speaker will be Russell Trahan, owner and president of PR/PR Public Relations of Orlando, and author of the book "Sell Yourself Without Saying a Word: The Experts' Guide to Placing Articles in Print and Online." Since its founding in the late 1990s, PR/PR Public Relations has enjoyed a track record of getting articles placed for 100 percent of its clients.



The workshop will cover such topics as: the top seven ways to generate leads with a book: what fee range authors can charge for speeches; the difference between traditional publishing, indie publishing, and self publishing; why a book is the number one marketing tool and speaking is the number one marketing strategy for consultants and coaches, and how long book should be and how much it should cost.



As a ghostwriter and editor, DeVries has worked on 300 nonfiction book projects in the last decade. His proposals have earned five-figure advances for clients. He has won multiple Best Business Book of the Year awards and achieved numerous Amazon #1 Best Seller Rankings, including: marketing, sales, business skills, and negotiating. As a professonal speaker he trains business leaders how to sell more by persuading with a story.



Leblanc, also author of the book "Never Be the Same," has conducted over 130 business development retreats across the country called The Achiever Circles. He has special expertise on the core issues consultants and coaches face on a daily basis and has been invited to speak more than 1,000 times on the subject.



For more information visit www.marketingwithabook.com/dallas.



About Indie Books International

Indie Books International (http://www.indiebooksintl.com), the sponsor of the nationwide tour of the "Marketing With a Book and Speech Summits," was founded in 2014 in Oceanside, California by two best-selling business authors. Similar to indie film companies and indie music labels, the mission of Indie Books International is to serve as an independent publishing alternative for business thought leaders. Indie Books International has published more than 100 titles in less than five years.