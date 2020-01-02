Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2020 --Lawyer Marketing Services, a premier marketing agency specializing in the needs and marketing of attorneys nationwide for over a decade, is excited to launch Attorney Directory USA, to assist attorneys in acquiring new clients and to assist potential clients in finding skilled legal assistance.



TulsaAttorneyDirectory.com is the first city of many to be launched under the Attorney Directory USA brand. Attorneys in Tulsa now have an opportunity to present their essential information, their areas of expertise, and feature pertinent information about their firm or practice to give potential clients a scope of their work. The site will also help attorneys showcase their practice, awards, and accolades which may attract and keep clients. It's basically a one-stop shop to compare attorneys in the region and to find one that fits the needs of anyone in the area who is in need of an attorney.



Tulsa Attorney Directory is superior to national directories because instead of listing attorneys on a national platform, it lists attorneys geo-centrically; meaning only lawyers in Tulsa will be featured on the site. This gives a higher profile to each attorney and the clients needing to find them without having to wade through attorneys out of their geographical location.



What Tulsa Attorney Directory offers is ahead of the curve by being the first attorney finding site that uses the client's geographical location to find attorneys that fit their needs and are closest to them. When using any navigation on your phone, you may get different results based on your current location; Tulsa Attorney Directory uses that same state of the art process to help you find an attorney nearby in the practice area you need.



"This will be the first of many local city directories", says Kevin McDugle, Lawyer Marketing Services CEO, "These directories will help customers find talented attorneys and the directories will not allow a law firm out of the area where it's advertised to be listed in the city directory. This cuts the search time for an attorney and makes it easier for clients to get to the attorney that best fits their needs. Attorneys who purchase the Top Listing will be the exclusive top listing for their practice area. In addition, we will be taking revenue earned from the site and investing it back into the marketing of the site at a local level. Outside of financial investments to promote the site, our Google certified team works daily to get the site to show up naturally on search engines".



In addition to launching Tulsa Attorney Directory, Lawyer Marketing Services is proud to debut their new website. This new redesign ties together all of the services LMS offers to lawyers to take on all, or any part of their marketing, so they can focus on what they do best- practicing law. Visit lawyermarketingusa.com for more information.



Lawyer Marketing Services, Inc. 1800 S. Baltimore Ave., Tulsa OK 74119 918.409.2101