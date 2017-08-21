Markets of Sunshine Releases the Burning Love Collection

Deltona, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2017 --Designer Marsha Jaramillo from Markets of Sunshine is releasing the brand new Burning Love collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Burning Love collection will be released on August 21, 2017.



Markets of Sunshine is known for helping minimalist so they can focus on personal and spiritual growth.



Thus, for the first time, Marsha Jaramillo has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular organizers. The new Burning Love collection is scheduled to go live on August 21, 2017.



The collection will be exclusively sold on the website Markets of Sunshine where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.



The organizers are designed to showcase personal growth with spiritual growth that makes minimalists feel as though they were now complete.



Several products come in blue, pink, purple and yellow to capitalize on today's trends.



Some organizers are made from eco-friendly felt which means Moms will be able to use it around children and pets safely.



Her collection also includes cash envelopes to budget and save their money.



Each individual organizer has its own name. A few examples are:



Purple passion

Moody blues

Pink splash

Mellow yellow



Burning Love ranges in price from $15 envelopes to $55 organizers



Marsha Jaramillo is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.



For more information about Burning Love collection or for an interview with Marsha Jaramillo, please write to marsha@marketsofsunshine.com.



About Markets of Sunshine

Marsha Jaramillo started designing Burning Love after she was faced with a very real problem. Saving money when living on a small budget. After many months of creating Burning Love by hand, Marsha Jaramillo's products started gaining notoriety amongst the minimalist industry.



