Marking Its Fourth International Award for Mobile Technology, 365 Connect Receives Prestigious WebAward

365 Connect, the New Orleans-based, award-winning online technology platform provider for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a WebAward for its Mobile Leasing and Resident Platform. This prestigious international award further strengthens 365 Connect's role as the leader in creating leading edge, web-based technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry.



Produced by the Web Marketing Association, the WebAward Competition is the longest running annual website award competition dedicated to naming the best Websites across 96 different industries. The annual awards program is judged on seven criteria, including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Entries receive a numeric score by the judging panel. Each WebAward entry is judged against other entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence. Receiving entries from 40 countries for this year’s competition, the WebAwards pay tribute to the very best in website design and development and honors individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievement.



The WebAwards praised 365 Connect's Mobile Leasing and Resident Platform for its fully-integrated solution to serve today’s mobile generation. The 365 Connect Mobile Platform delivers the entire resident lifecycle experience, which includes marketing, leasing and residents services, from a single platform. It enables prospects and residents the ability to transact business and access community news, events and rich video content, all from any mobile device.



"The WebAwards look into all aspects of website development, it's not just a beauty contest for Websites," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "Our expert judges evaluate the entire interactive experience and reward those sites that are best in their industry. The goal of the WebAwards is to both recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing some of the most effective Websites on the Internet today, and also provide valuable feedback to entrants on how their sites stack up against their peers and the industry's standards of excellence. We are proud to honor 365 Connect with a WebAward, they have certainly earned it.”



365 Connect President and CEO Kerry W. Kirby stated, “365 Connect is proud to have its mobile technology platform acknowledged on an international level, and we are truly honored to receive this highly acclaimed award. Our focus is to connect both future and existing residents with where they live by providing a host of services, resources and communication tools to those we serve. This award demonstrates the capability of our exceptionally talented team to deliver innovative and creative solutions to meet the rapidly changing needs of the multifamily housing industry.”



To date, 365 Connect has received a total of 22 technology awards, including the Louisiana Governor’s Technology Award and an assortment of International Technology Awards. The 365 Connect Technology Platform is highly recognized by its peers for its unique ability to market communities across the Internet on high traffic sites, automate social media postings and deliver desktop and mobile platforms for prospects to transact business. Today, 365 Connect’s innovative technology platforms are utilized across the nation by some of the most respected national, regional and local multifamily housing operators in the country.



About the WebAward Competition

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for Website development. Independent expert judges from around the world review sites in 96 industries. The best are recognized with a WebAward which helps interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. The WebAward Competition is the premier award recognition program for Web developers and marketers worldwide. WebAward, the first being in 2007. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms.



For more information about the WebAwards, visit www.WebAward.org



About 365 Connect, LLC

Founded in 2003, award-winning 365 Connect is the industry leader in designing and delivering an array of online platforms that work in unison with each other to market, lease and retain residents in multifamily communities. The 365 Connect Platform interfaces with social media, management software, marketing platforms and a host of other third-party applications. It prides itself in being one of the most integration-friendly platforms in the industry and has proven to be so effective, that it has also gained acceptance with government programs in affordable housing. 365 Connect designs technology to enhance not only the user experience for property managers, but also prospects and residents that utilize its platforms to locate, lease and live in multifamily communities nationwide.



Explore: www.365connect.com