Marko Stout to Produce NYC Film Festival

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2016 --In 2017 the acclaimed New York artist and film-maker Marko Stout will bring a celebration of the very best in international avant-garde and experimental films to downtown New York City for the annual Lips Film Festival. The popular New York artist will produce and contribute to the financing of the annual 2017 Lips Film Festival in New York City. The event will take place October 6th through October 8th, 2017 at various location throughout New York City. The venues and program specifics will be announced and posted on the festival website, LipsFilm.com early next spring.



The festival's producer, Marko Stout has been referred to as "the next Andy Warhol" by many in the media, including the Huffington Post, BrooWaha and New York Magazine. However a recent article in the Chicago Tribune, quoted Stout as not too happy with the comparisons, "Many people are comparing me to Warhol, but I would like to say, I don't follow anyone's style, it's my own- pure Marko Stout."



The Lips Festival will highlight the very best in local and international art shorts, with a few feature length productions. Film producers, writers and directors will also be attending the festival, as well as avant-grade artists and live performance works. Independent film-makers are encouraged submit their projects for review and possible inclusion in the festival. Members of the media wishing additional details or interview with the festival's producer should contact the film festival directly. All others should check the festival's website for regular updates.



About The Lips Festival

