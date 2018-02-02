Marlboro Development Team Expands Into Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2018 --Marlboro Development Team (MDT), the wholly-owned commercial and industrial development subsidiary of Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC), announced the addition of four seasoned real estate development professionals to its expanding operation along with plans to open an additional office in Spartanburg, SC.



Headquartered in Bennettsville, SC, MDT has grown at a rapid pace since opening in 2011 with development projects in 13 states to date.



"We could not be happier with the new team members we are adding, and the opportunity to increase our presence in South Carolina," explained William L. Fleming, Jr., president and CEO of MDT and MEC. "Our new executives have a strong track record working with commercial and industrial development clients bringing a strategic vision that aligns with MDT's current mission. We are blessed to welcome them into our family."



The four new executives join MDT after successfully leading the Southeast office for a national industrial development firm. Kyle Edney, Brian Nash, Bill Keener and Traci Wilson will all work from the new Upstate South Carolina office located in Spartanburg, while continuing to pursue development opportunities across the country. The new combined MDT team has more than 100 years of experience, participated in over $9 billion in total capital investment, and developed millions of square feet in the industrial, retail and commercial sectors.



"Speaking on behalf of my colleagues, joining MDT is a tremendous opportunity to continue the success we have enjoyed during our careers, both individually and as a team," said Edney, who will lead the new office. "MDT is poised for continued success and we look forward to building upon the solid foundation in place."



As MDT experienced early success, ultimately benefiting clients and the members of MEC, the group pushed beyond industrial development solutions. Today, MDT remains focused on industrial development projects, but has significantly expanded into retail, office and commercial development. The most recent notable announcements were the development partnerships for both the South Carolina Ports Authority's new Inland Port in Dillon, SC as well as the new 1-million square foot distribution center expansion by Harbor Freight Tools.



About MDT

Marlboro Development Team is a South Carolina based commercial real estate developer focused on ground up developments, build to suits, and the redevelopment of existing properties that create value for our clients. The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of over 100 years of development experience with over $9 Billion in total capital investment made across a broad spectrum of development projects including retail, industrial, commercial and office.



Our strengths lie in the simplicity of our approach through transparency and creativity in deal structure, streamlined decision making, deep comprehension of the construction administration, efficient delivery of development solutions to our clients, and our commitment to developing a true partnership with our clients.