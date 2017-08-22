Marlen International Acquires Unitherm Food Systems, an Innovative Provider of Thermal Food Processing Equipment

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --Marlen International, Inc. ["Marlen"], a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems, and a subsidiary of Chicago-based Duravant LLC, announces the acquisition of Unitherm Food Systems, Inc. ["Unitherm"] – an innovative designer and manufacturer of thermal food processing equipment. The acquisition expands Marlen's ability to deliver custom, best-of-breed continuous thermal and chilling food processing equipment and further strengthens Marlen's solutions offering in the meat and protein sector.



Unitherm has been serving a wide range of food processors worldwide since 1985 and is known for its innovative approach to developing thermal food processing equipment that helps processors maximize their yields while enhancing the safety of their products and the profitability of their operations. Headquartered in Bristow, Oklahoma, Unitherm has a global footprint with offices in the Netherlands and Thailand. With a robust portfolio of patents for its unique food processing methods and solutions, Unitherm designs and manufactures highly advanced hygienic cooking, chilling, pasteurizing and freezing equipment and has a full suite of value-added services that includes process improvement consultations, food safety audits, executive chef consultations and R&D support. Additionally, Unitherm offers complete lines and integrated systems with complete lifetime support.



"Marlen is a respected leader in custom-built thermal technologies, and we are extremely excited to add Unitherm to our portfolio," stated Marlen International's president, Bob Campbell. "Partnering with the Unitherm team strengthens our position as the premier provider of thermal solutions in every market we serve and further supports our strategy of serving the industry through the delivery of innovative processes and customer support before, during, and after the sale."



Unitherm water cook systems, spiral chillers and freezers, complete frying lines, and pre- and post-package pasteurization will complement Marlen's existing offering of thermal solutions including batch ovens and chillers, industrial smokehouses and dehydrators.



"Marlen and Unitherm clearly have a shared passion for quality, performance and innovation," says Mark Smith, Unitherm Senior Vice President and General Manager. "Our team of dedicated associates looks forward with great anticipation to leveraging our joint strengths and continuing to pursue our mission of being trusted partners to customers worldwide. Unitherm reached a size where tapping into the deep resources of Marlen and Duravant will help us make the next leap in growth and performance."



Unitherm will join the Marlen family of distinct food industry brands, retaining their well-established brand position in the marketplace. The company will continue to be based in its current manufacturing, sales and test facilities, while also gaining access to Marlen's world-class Solution Center and customer support operations in Riverside, Missouri.



About Marlen International

Marlen International is a premium manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems specializing in high-quality proteins and a variety of other food products. Sold under the brand names of Marlen, Carruthers, Afoheat and Unitherm, their products have long set the standard for performance in pumping, stuffing, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing and food handling. Marlen's engineering, design and technical experts are recognized as industry consultants and process partners, serving the world's leading food brands through the delivery of operational excellence for over 60 years. Marlen International is a Duravant Company. Visit http://www.marlen.com.



About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. Visit http://www.duravant.com.