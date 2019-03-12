Marlen International and MT Food Systems Form New Partnership

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2019 --Marlen International, Inc. ["Marlen"], a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems, has formally partnered with MT Food Systems to better support the growth of food processing equipment solutions in Asia/Oceania.



MT Food Systems has successfully represented Marlen's Unitherm line of continuous cooking, chilling and freezing equipment as well as Marlen's line of Carruthers size reduction equipment for many years. In 2018, MT began representing all of Marlen product families.



The companies will operate from MT Food Systems' facility in Bangkok with a Solution Center to conduct product testing with innovative food processing equipment solutions from Marlen's product portfolio. In addition to other products represented by MT Food Systems, the new Solution Center will feature a Carruthers DuraKut 2D dicer, Unitherm spiral ovens and chillers, and Afoheat roasting, searing and bar marking equipment.



Marlen's president, Bob Campbell, stated, "Whether customers are enhancing current processes or aiming to create that perfect recipe, processors can lean on our highly experienced teams to achieve their goals and objectives. We look forward to collaborating under one roof to facilitate solid consultation for remarkably improved processes."



Chej Mektaveekul, founder of MT Food Systems, added, "Our relationship with Marlen has been strong for many years. We take pride in improving productivity and increasing yields in food processing plants and collectively have improved the profitability for our customers on many accounts. We look forward to this new venture and know food processors will realize the benefits."



About Marlen International

Marlen International is a premium manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems specializing in high quality proteins and a variety of other food products. Sold under the brand names of Marlen, Afoheat, Carruthers, and Unitherm, their products have long set the standard for performance in pumping, stuffing, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing and food handling. Marlen's engineering, design and technical experts are recognized as industry consultants and process partners, serving the world's leading food brands through the delivery of operational excellence for over 60 years. Marlen International is a Duravant Company.



About MT Food Systems Co., Ltd.

MT Food Systems Company Limited was established in 2000 and founded by Mr. Chej Mektaveekul. The company focuses on new high technologies and solutions for improving productivity and increased yields in food processing plants, specifically in the areas of poultry, pork, seafood and ready meals and components.



About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. Visit www.duravant.com.