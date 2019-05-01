Marlen International Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --Marlen International, Inc. ["Marlen"] announces the appointment of Brian Vancrum to the position of vice president of sales where he will be responsible for the company's sales strategy and global go-to-market execution positioning the company for further growth in the food processing equipment industry.



Vancrum joins Marlen after a 20-year career of executive sales management in the area of industrial process solutions. He most recently served in an executive role where he led a large team selling technical equipment, systems and consumables.



Vancrum stated, "I am thrilled to join the Marlen team. The business has a great reputation in the food processing space and a solid foundation for growth."



"I am delighted to welcome Brian to Marlen," says company president Bob Campbell. "Brian brings distinct strength in sales team leadership, product management, business process development and the assimilation of acquired businesses and teams. As the food processing landscape continues to evolve, Brian has the ideal skillset to lead Marlen's customer forward."



Brian holds a bachelor's degree and an MBA from the University of Kansas. He resides with his wife and children in Overland Park, Kansas.



About Marlen International

Marlen International is a premium manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems specializing in high quality proteins and a variety of other food products. Sold under the brand names of Marlen, Afoheat, Carruthers, and Unitherm, their products have long set the standard for performance in pumping, stuffing, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing and food handling. Marlen's engineering, design and technical experts are recognized as industry consultants and process partners, serving the world's leading food brands through the delivery of operational excellence for over 60 years. Marlen International is a Duravant Company.



About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. Visit www.duravant.com.