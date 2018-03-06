Marlen International to Exhibit New Food Processing Equipment at Anuga FoodTec

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Marlen International, Inc. ["Marlen"], a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems, and a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, will be exhibiting its newest Carruthers, Afoheat, and Unitherm food processing equipment innovations at ANUGA FoodTec at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.



Marlen will be showcasing its latest Afoheat solutions for grilling, braising, roasting, searing and bar marking which enhance the appearance, aroma and taste of food products. Afoheat's continuous thermal processing equipment is known for innovative construction and sanitary design elements.



Marlen is also excited to unveil their newest Carruthers dicer – a VFD version of the new DuraKut™ 6000 Series. With sanitation and ease-of-use in mind, the 12" CE-Compliant machine is equipped with VFD motors for two-dimensional cubing and strip cutting of fresh or cooked food products and features a novel approach to a parts and sanitation cart for easy assembly and disassembly. With continuous flow processing and high throughputs, this next generation dicer platform is controlled via Allen-Bradley's newest MobileView™ HMI for the most user-friendly and intuitive interface.



"We are very pleased about the opportunity to exhibit our newest product family, Unitherm, which includes a Micro Line for cooking and chilling, a Mini Spiral Oven and the Aquaflow, a continuous sous vide cooker," stated Marlen's president, Bob Campbell. "Additionally, you'll find our executive chefs running live demonstrations and serving fresh eats prepared on a Unitherm Micro Spiral Oven throughout the show."



Jan Erik Kuhlmann, senior vice president of global sales, added, "Since last year's acquisitions of Afoheat and Unitherm, this is our first opportunity on an international level to bring all of our family brands – Marlen, Afoheat, Carruthers and Unitherm – under one roof where we'll feature our latest innovative food processing equipment. We invite everyone to join us in Hall 10.1 – stand F030/G039 to see what's new."



From food processing, food packaging, safety and analytics to food ingredients and services/solution sectors, Anuga FoodTec brings together more than 1,500 exhibitors and over 45,000 visitors from around the globe who are focused on finding solutions related to manufacturing and packaging all types of food products.



