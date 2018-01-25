Marlen International to Exhibit New Food Processing Equipment at IPPE 2018

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --Marlen International, Inc. ["Marlen"], a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems, and a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, will be exhibiting its newest Marlen, Afoheat, Carruthers and Unitherm food processing equipment innovations at this year's International Production & Processing Expo at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.



Marlen will be showcasing its latest Afoheat model – the Afosearer™ – which features innovative construction and sanitary elements. Food processors who are looking to add value through grilling, roasting, searing or bar marking meat and poultry can utilize Afoheat's continuous thermal technologies to enhance the appearance, aroma or taste of their products.



Marlen is also excited to unveil their newest Carruthers dicer – a VFD version of the new DuraKut™ 6000 Series. With sanitation and ease-of-use in mind, the 12" machine is equipped with VFD motors for two-dimensional cubing and strip cutting of fresh or cooked food products and features a novel approach to a parts and sanitation cart for easy assembly and disassembly. With continuous flow processing and high throughputs, this next generation dicer platform is controlled via Allen-Bradley's newest MobileView™ HMI for the most user-friendly and intuitive interface.



Marlen's newly acquired product family, Unitherm, will also be on display at IPPE and will feature live demonstrations on a spiral oven. Alongside the spiral oven will be a micro line for cooking and chilling, new modular mini spiral ovens, a patented vertical cruster, a continuous sous vide cooker and more.



Jan Erik Kuhlmann, senior vice president of global sales, stated, "From our virtual reality tour of a Marlen smokehouse to the latest in size reduction and grilling, cooking and chilling, Marlen looks forward to sharing our latest innovative food processing equipment with meat and poultry industry attendees at IPPE. We invite everyone to join us in booths B-4717 and B-6445 for a chance to get caught up on what's new at Marlen."



The 2018 International Production & Processing Expo will bring together more than 1,200 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors from around the globe who are focused on finding the latest technology in products and services.



About Marlen International

Marlen International is a premium manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems specializing in high-quality proteins and a variety of other food products. Sold under the brand names of Marlen, Afoheat, Carruthers, and Unitherm, their products have long set the standard for performance in pumping, stuffing, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing, and food handling. Marlen's engineering, design, and technical experts are recognized as industry consultants and process partners, serving the world's leading food brands through the delivery of operational excellence for over 60 years. Marlen International is a Duravant Company.



About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Dunavant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability.



Visit http://www.duravant.com.