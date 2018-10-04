Marlen International to Exhibit New Food Processing Equipment at Pack Expo International

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2018 --Marlen International, Inc. ["Marlen"], a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems, and a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, will be exhibiting Marlen, Carruthers, and Unitherm food processing equipment at PACK EXPO International at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.



Marlen will be showcasing its Unitherm Micro Spiral Oven which will be utilized for "live" continuous cooking demonstrations throughout the show to promote the oven's uniform cooking capability which results in premium product quality. Customers will learn about and enjoy freshly cooked eats such as smoked bacon, Thai BBQ spare ribs and Malaysian grilled chicken satay.



Marlen is also excited to introduce the latest enhancement to their Carruthers DuraKut™ 6000 Series VFD 2D dicer – a horizontal slicing attachment for three-dimensional cuts. With sanitation and ease-of-use in mind, the 12" CE-Compliant machine is equipped with VFD motors and features a novel approach to a parts and sanitation cart for easy assembly and disassembly. Ideal for applications such as fresh, boneless skinless chicken breasts or cooked food products such as log meats, the DuraKut is designed for continuous flow processing and high throughputs. Its platform is controlled via a smart, highly intuitive HMI with internationally recognized symbols/icons, making operation extremely user-friendly for multi-language speaking work forces.



Processors visiting Marlen's booth will also get an advanced look at Marlen's newest Opti series pump which is powered by servo motor technology.



Bob Campbell, president, added, "Visitors will find our equipment on display in the Duravant family booth, located in the South Hall, booth #S-2147. We invite everyone to join us for freshly cooked food, good conversations and a chance to get caught up on what's new at Marlen."



PACK EXPO International brings together end users and suppliers from every packaged good industry and is the largest packaging event in the world in 2018.



About Marlen International

Marlen International is a premium manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems specializing in high quality proteins and a variety of other food products. Sold under the brand names of Marlen, Afoheat, Carruthers, and Unitherm, their products have long set the standard for performance in pumping, stuffing, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing and food handling. Marlen's engineering, design and technical experts are recognized as industry consultants and process partners, serving the world's leading food brands through the delivery of operational excellence for over 60 years. Marlen International is a Duravant Company.



About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. Visit http://www.duravant.com.