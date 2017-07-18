Marlen International to Exhibit New Innovative Food Processing Equipment at PROCESS EXPO 2017

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --Marlen International, Inc. ["Marlen"], a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems, and a subsidiary of Chicago-based Duravant LLC, will be exhibiting several new innovative Marlen, Carruthers and Afoheat solutions at this year's PROCESS EXPO at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.



Since Marlen's acquisition of Afoheat in January, PROCESS EXPO will be the company's first opportunity to showcase the Afoheat advantages through the introduction of the Afosearer™ which features innovative construction and sanitary elements.



Senior vice president of global sales and marketing, Jan Erik Kuhlmann, stated, "Food processors who are looking to add value through grilling, roasting, searing or bar marking meat and poultry, fish, vegetables and baked goods can utilize our broad set of continuous thermal technologies to enhance the appearance, aroma or taste of their products."



Kuhlmann added, "Next up is an end-to-end vacuum mixing, pumping and x-ray meat inspection system which will also be on display, compliments of our partnership with Quendal Manufacturing. Our Marlen Opti series vacuumized pumps eliminate air pockets for greater imaging resulting in more accurate and reliable detection of bone fragments and foreign matter inclusions – all at high continuous flow rates of up to 34,000 pounds per hour. The benefit of this enclosed pipeline x-ray system is greater purge retention and a reduced number of false rejects which contribute to increased yields of 1.5 to 3% versus conventional belt inspection systems."



Marlen is also particularly excited to unveil their new Carruthers dicer designed with sanitation and ease-of-use in mind. The 12" machine is equipped with stainless steel servo drives for precision two-dimensional cubing and strip cutting of fresh or cooked food products and features a novel approach to a parts and sanitation cart for easy assembly and disassembly. With continuous flow processing and high throughputs, this next generation dicer platform is controlled via Allen-Bradley's newest MobileView™ HMI for the most user-friendly and intuitive interface.



Another must-see is Marlen's awe-inspiring 3D virtual reality tour of a large capacity batch smokehouse, which has won rave reviews since its introduction last fall.



Bob Campbell, Marlen's president, stated, "We're excited to introduce our latest offerings to the food processing industry at the bi-annual PROCESS EXPO which is hosted by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). From our virtual reality tour to the latest in size reduction and custom engineered solutions for handling and transferring food products, Marlen looks forward to sharing our latest innovative food processing equipment to both veterans and those who are new to the food processing industry. We invite everyone to join us in our multi-level booth for refreshments, good conversations and a chance to get caught up on what's new."



Marlen International is a long-standing member of FPSA and is a Diamond Sponsor of PROCESS EXPO 2017, the nation's largest trade show dedicated to bringing the latest technology and integrated solutions to all segments of the processed food and beverage industry.



About Marlen International

Marlen International is a premium manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems specializing in high quality proteins and a variety of other food products. Sold under the brand names of Marlen, Carruthers and Afoheat, their products have long set the standard for performance in pumping, stuffing, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing and food handling. Marlen's engineering, design and technical experts are recognized as industry consultants and process partners, serving the world's leading food brands through the delivery of operational excellence for over 60 years. Marlen International is a Duravant Company.



About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. Visit http://www.duravant.com.