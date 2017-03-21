Marlen International Welcomes New Senior Customer Care Manager

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2017 --Marlen International, Inc. ["Marlen"], a global manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems, and a subsidiary of Chicago-based Duravant LLC, is pleased to welcome James Shenoy to Marlen's newly created position as Senior Customer Care Manager. Mr. Shenoy will be based at Marlen's headquarters in Riverside, Missouri, and will serve as an integral member of Marlen's senior management team with overall responsibility for managing technical service, 24/7 customer support, inside sales, customer field specialists and delivery of aftermarket parts and repair services.



Marlen's president, Bob Campbell, stated, "James brings extensive industry experience and is perfectly equipped to develop and manage customer and business relationships to further strengthen our customer care organization. His ability to focus on serving our customers and driving performance improvements on several fronts will allow James to enhance our overall customer satisfaction. We are looking forward to all our stakeholders benefitting from his contributions in the years to come."



Mr. Shenoy will lead the company's efforts to expand Marlen's customer care program, Marlen Care. Designed to create long-term value for the customer in terms of product quality consistencies, efficiencies, uptime and overall total cost of ownership, Marlen Care delivers optimal performance and peace of mind over the life of the equipment.



Mr. Shenoy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He began his career in process control and automation holding roles in inside sales, technical support, manufacturing, product quality and development, and product marketing management. In his most recent role, he served as regional product business manager for flow, pressure, and temperature instrumentation providing expertise to customers in a wide variety of industries.



About Marlen International

Marlen International is a premium manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems specializing in high quality proteins and a variety of other food products. Sold under the brand names of Marlen, Carruthers and Afoheat, their products have long set the standard for performance in pumping, stuffing, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing and food handling. Marlen's engineering, design and technical experts are recognized as industry consultants and process partners, serving the world's leading food brands through the delivery of operational excellence for over 60 years. Marlen International is a Duravant Company.



About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability.



Visit http://www.duravant.com.