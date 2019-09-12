Marlen to Exhibit at Process Expo 2019

Riverside, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --Marlen announced their plans to exhibit at PROCESS EXPO 2019, a venue that brings together the world's most successful food and beverage processors and leaders in the field of academia.



This year's PROCESS EXPO event is being held at McCormick Place in Chicago, October 8-11. During the show, the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) will host five live production lines, including a sliced pepperoni production/packaging line in which Marlen's latest servo-driven twin-piston pump, OptiServ 340, will be utilized to feed the line in action.



Marlen's president, Bob Campbell, stated, "It is an honor to be part of this massive effort at PROCESS EXPO which highlights innovative processing and packaging technologies. We look forward to showcasing our latest vacuum stuffing and pumping solutions known for higher density stuffing, resulting in improved yield."



Several other products in Marlen's portfolio will also be on display in their booth (S-2049) at the show, including a DuraKut™ 6000 dicer with horizontal slicing attachment for 3D cuts, an Afogrill Select for searing and bar marking, a micro spiral oven for continuous cooking, water-cook-chill technology for sous vide, a 24-PAK rotary volumetric filler and a variety of other food processing solutions.



Another key highlight in Marlen's booth will be live continuous cooking demonstrations throughout the show to promote the company's micro spiral oven which is used for uniform cooking. Marlen's executive chef will be serving up freshly cooked samples, including bacon, BBQ spareribs and Malaysian grilled chicken satay.



Brian Vancrum, vice president of sales at Marlen, adds, "Marlen is a diamond sponsor of PROCESS EXPO 2019 and takes great pride in supporting the efforts of FPSA. We look forward to hosting many customers and colleagues in the industry to discover and share what is new in food processing."



PROCESS EXPO is owned and organized by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries.



About Marlen

Marlen is a premium manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment and systems specializing in high quality proteins and a variety of other food products. Their products have long set the standard for performance in pumping, stuffing, portioning, size reduction, thermal processing and food handling. Marlen's engineering, design and technical experts are recognized as industry consultants and process partners, serving the world's leading food brands through the delivery of operational excellence for over 60 years. Marlen is a Duravant Company. For more information, visit www.marlen.com



About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.