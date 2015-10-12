Marlton, NJ Chiropractor Helps Patients Overcome Sciatica Pain Without Surgery

Marlton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --Each year, millions of American suffer with the pain of sciatica, and emergency room doctors report that it's one of the most common conditions they encounter. Many of these patients fail to find the relief they need, and only 15% of those who undergo surgery experience an effective resolution to their pain. Dr. Sauté K. Dean of Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief in Marlton, NJ is helping local patients who are struggling with sciatica pain finally find relief from their condition without the use of drugs or surgery.



As an experienced doctor of chiropractic, Dr. Dean focuses on finding the true source of the patient's pain rather than creating a treatment plan that just masks the symptoms. Upon finding the source of the pain, Dr. Dean and his staff are able to create a custom treatment plan that will help the patient over time find relief from their pain as the body works to heal itself as well.



Sciatica pain typically originates in the pelvic and lumbar spine. For many patients, their sciatica pain was not caused by a major traumatic injury, but rather a small movement like bending over to pick up a piece of paper. Sciatica pain can range from a minor discomfort to severe, debilitating pain. This pain usually radiates from the lower spine into other areas of the limbs like the leg and foot.



Dr. Dean takes into account the unique concerns and complaints of each patient in regard to their sciatica pain to both diagnose and create a treatment plan for the condition. The total treatment time for each patient is dependent on the condition of the discs or joints that Dr. Dean must correct. However, most patients report feeling at least some relief after their first one or two treatments.



Through customized chiropractic treatments, Dr. Dean is able to ensure that the patient's musculoskeletal system is in proper alignment so the nervous system can operate properly as well. Bodies that are in proper alignment are able to function at their peak, and can also better withstand future injuries.



Beyond providing chiropractic treatment for patients suffering with sciatica pain, Dr. Dean also offers massage therapy, physical rehabilitation, lifestyle modification, and nutritional counseling services at his Marlton, NJ practice.



Dr. Sauté K. Dean is a specially trained chiropractic doctor with a particular emphasis in sports medicine. He has more than 10 years of experience helping patients find relief from back and neck pain, and throughout his career has helped many notable athletes both with sports injuries and with helping them reach their full performance potential.



To learn more about Dr. Sauté K. Dean and the chiropractic services he offers to help patients suffering with sciatica pain in Marlton, NJ, please visit www.NJBackPainRelief.com.